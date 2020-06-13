All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 14 2020

2942 W. Butler Drive

2942 West Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2942 West Butler Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alta Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Please note: Due to Covid-19 concerns, we will only be showing the house to those who have completed a rental application. Application fees will not be charged until you tell us you would like to move forward. You can review the video as a first step - it gives you an accurate representation of the house.

Ready now!

This bright and airy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is near Metro Center Mall, close to schools, and has easy access to I-17.

It has an upgraded kitchen with Corian counters, 2 new baths and neutral tile throughout. Freshly painted inside and out, it has an indoor laundry room, room for a home office and lots of closet space. The large fenced backyard has mature trees and an RV gate for your toys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 W. Butler Drive have any available units?
2942 W. Butler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2942 W. Butler Drive have?
Some of 2942 W. Butler Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 W. Butler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2942 W. Butler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 W. Butler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2942 W. Butler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2942 W. Butler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2942 W. Butler Drive offers parking.
Does 2942 W. Butler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2942 W. Butler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 W. Butler Drive have a pool?
No, 2942 W. Butler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2942 W. Butler Drive have accessible units?
No, 2942 W. Butler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 W. Butler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2942 W. Butler Drive has units with dishwashers.
