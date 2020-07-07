All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:21 AM

2941 East Dunbar Drive

2941 East Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2941 East Dunbar Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous split level phoenix 3/2.5 townhouse with tile and wood like planking flooring, like new carpeting, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, updated custom paint through out, split over-sized master with huge walk in closet, gated, 2 car garage, community pool and facilities, private tranquil backyard with sitting patio, premium mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 East Dunbar Drive have any available units?
2941 East Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 East Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 2941 East Dunbar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 East Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2941 East Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 East Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2941 East Dunbar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2941 East Dunbar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2941 East Dunbar Drive offers parking.
Does 2941 East Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2941 East Dunbar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 East Dunbar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2941 East Dunbar Drive has a pool.
Does 2941 East Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2941 East Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 East Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 East Dunbar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

