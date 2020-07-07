2941 East Dunbar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous split level phoenix 3/2.5 townhouse with tile and wood like planking flooring, like new carpeting, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, updated custom paint through out, split over-sized master with huge walk in closet, gated, 2 car garage, community pool and facilities, private tranquil backyard with sitting patio, premium mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.