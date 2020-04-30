2839 E MONTECITO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Single level town home in the beautifully manicured and maintained community of Los Olivos. A highly sought after community in the heart of the Biltmore area, walking distance to Sprouts, Starbucks, dining and close to everything the Biltmore/Arcadia area has to offer. Los Olivos park across the street has a walking path, lighted volleyball, children's playground, adult center, 9 hole disc golf course and fitness course. Enjoy a lock and leave lifestyle with HOA maintained front yards, green grass, mature trees, 2 pools and a tennis court. Spacious rooms, a private back yard, newly remodeled kitchen & baths , new flooring and granite counters. Minutes from the airport, freeways and downtown Phoenix. One of the best values in this highly desirable part of Phoenix