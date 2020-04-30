All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2839 E MONTECITO Avenue
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

2839 E MONTECITO Avenue

2839 East Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2839 East Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Single level town home in the beautifully manicured and maintained community of Los Olivos. A highly sought after community in the heart of the Biltmore area, walking distance to Sprouts, Starbucks, dining and close to everything the Biltmore/Arcadia area has to offer. Los Olivos park across the street has a walking path, lighted volleyball, children's playground, adult center, 9 hole disc golf course and fitness course. Enjoy a lock and leave lifestyle with HOA maintained front yards, green grass, mature trees, 2 pools and a tennis court. Spacious rooms, a private back yard, newly remodeled kitchen & baths , new flooring and granite counters. Minutes from the airport, freeways and downtown Phoenix. One of the best values in this highly desirable part of Phoenix

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue have any available units?
2839 E MONTECITO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue have?
Some of 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2839 E MONTECITO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue offer parking?
No, 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue has a pool.
Does 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2839 E MONTECITO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College