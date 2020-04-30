2839 E MONTECITO Avenue

Amenities
Single level town home in the beautifully manicured and maintained community of Los Olivos. A highly sought after community in the heart of the Biltmore area, walking distance to Sprouts, Starbucks, dining and close to everything the Biltmore/Arcadia area has to offer. Los Olivos park across the street has a walking path, lighted volleyball, children's playground, adult center, 9 hole disc golf course and fitness course. Enjoy a lock and leave lifestyle with HOA maintained front yards, green grass, mature trees, 2 pools and a tennis court. Spacious rooms, a private back yard, newly remodeled kitchen & baths , new flooring and granite counters. Minutes from the airport, freeways and downtown Phoenix. One of the best values in this highly desirable part of Phoenix