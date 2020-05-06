All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055

2825 East Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2825 East Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
All Utilities Included. Remodeled & Beautiful. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 2825 E MONTE CRISTO AVE 203, Phoenix, AZ 85032,

Subdivision: GREENWAY MANOR-PALOMINO POINT,

WOW!!! Cute two bedroom upper level condo apartment that has been recently updated. Feels like new! Private balcony, new flooring, cozy eat in kitchen two baths, fresh paint. Spacious great room entry space. Close to freeways, and shopping! Fabulous gated community with heated community pool and spa, childs play area. This is a must see!

Cross Street: GREENWAY AND 29TH STREET Directions: N ON 29TH STREET TO GATED PALOMINO POINT ENTRY, W TO STOP SIGN, N TO MONTE CRISTO, W TO BUILDING ON THE CORNER.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3699942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 have any available units?
2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 have?
Some of 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 currently offering any rent specials?
2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 pet-friendly?
No, 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 offer parking?
No, 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 does not offer parking.
Does 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 have a pool?
Yes, 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 has a pool.
Does 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 have accessible units?
No, 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055 does not have units with dishwashers.
