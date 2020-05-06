2825 E Monte Cristo Ave #203 21245090 - Location 055

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included recently renovated pool hot tub

All Utilities Included. Remodeled & Beautiful. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 2825 E MONTE CRISTO AVE 203, Phoenix, AZ 85032,



Subdivision: GREENWAY MANOR-PALOMINO POINT,



WOW!!! Cute two bedroom upper level condo apartment that has been recently updated. Feels like new! Private balcony, new flooring, cozy eat in kitchen two baths, fresh paint. Spacious great room entry space. Close to freeways, and shopping! Fabulous gated community with heated community pool and spa, childs play area. This is a must see!



Cross Street: GREENWAY AND 29TH STREET Directions: N ON 29TH STREET TO GATED PALOMINO POINT ENTRY, W TO STOP SIGN, N TO MONTE CRISTO, W TO BUILDING ON THE CORNER.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3699942)