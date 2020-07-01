All apartments in Phoenix
2810 West Hazelwood Street

2810 West Hazelwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2810 West Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Northwest Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Darling 3 Bedroom 1 bath home at 27th Ave and Camelback in Central Phoenix! This home is a single story with AC, interior fresh paint, tile throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. The home has stucco walls, shingle roof, storage shed with washer/dryer hook up, and a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and one bath. Home has fenced in side yard! One small dog under 25 pounds with $45 per rent OK. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $949 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 West Hazelwood Street have any available units?
2810 West Hazelwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2810 West Hazelwood Street have?
Some of 2810 West Hazelwood Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 West Hazelwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2810 West Hazelwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 West Hazelwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2810 West Hazelwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 2810 West Hazelwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2810 West Hazelwood Street offers parking.
Does 2810 West Hazelwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 West Hazelwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 West Hazelwood Street have a pool?
No, 2810 West Hazelwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2810 West Hazelwood Street have accessible units?
No, 2810 West Hazelwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 West Hazelwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 West Hazelwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.

