2810 West Hazelwood Street

Darling 3 Bedroom 1 bath home at 27th Ave and Camelback in Central Phoenix! This home is a single story with AC, interior fresh paint, tile throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. The home has stucco walls, shingle roof, storage shed with washer/dryer hook up, and a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and one bath. Home has fenced in side yard! One small dog under 25 pounds with $45 per rent OK. Ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $949 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.