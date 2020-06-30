All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:06 AM

2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2

2760 East Wier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2760 East Wier Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Broadway Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 Bed 2 Bath South Phoenix Apartment!! ONLY 1 Unit LEFT!! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Kitchen looks out to the family room, fridge & stove included, separate laundry room inside of the unit with washer dryer hook ups only. Full size bath in the master bedroom and hallway.

$850.00 - Monthly Rent plus 3% monthly rental tax

$12.50 - Insurance

$850.00 - Security Deposit (could be up to $2,212.00 pending credit)

Pets accepted with restrictions, non refundable pet fee per pet and monthly pet rent per pet. Please ask for details.

(RLNE2293243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

