2760 E Wier Ave Unit 2

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

Great 3 Bed 2 Bath South Phoenix Apartment!! ONLY 1 Unit LEFT!! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Kitchen looks out to the family room, fridge & stove included, separate laundry room inside of the unit with washer dryer hook ups only. Full size bath in the master bedroom and hallway.



$850.00 - Monthly Rent plus 3% monthly rental tax



$12.50 - Insurance



$850.00 - Security Deposit (could be up to $2,212.00 pending credit)



Pets accepted with restrictions, non refundable pet fee per pet and monthly pet rent per pet. Please ask for details.



(RLNE2293243)