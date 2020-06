Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range oven refrigerator

2741 Tuckey

One bedroom for rent just West of the I-17 and Glendale rd. We offer online rental payment services, and this property is pet friendly.



Tile throughout unit except for the living room. Like new appliances (gas stove, and fridge). Cooling system: wall units. Bedroom has direct access to fenced yard. This unit is available for immediate move in.



