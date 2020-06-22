2740 E ROMA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Live where all the fun is happening! Imagine being within 15 minutes of Arcadia, Old Town Scottsdale, downtown Phoenix, Biltmore Fashion Park and Sky Harbor. Then imagine standing on your private rooftop deck, above your second level, looking at mountains to the northeast and downtown city-light views to the southwest. As you descend the stairs you will come into the second level loft space. This level also has 2 bedrooms and a laundry area. On the 1st level, contemporary finishes set off your primary living space. Then exit through the double sliding doors to your own private patio. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances and is adjacent to a 2-car garage.