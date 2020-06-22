All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
2740 E ROMA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2740 E ROMA Avenue

2740 East Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2740 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Live where all the fun is happening! Imagine being within 15 minutes of Arcadia, Old Town Scottsdale, downtown Phoenix, Biltmore Fashion Park and Sky Harbor. Then imagine standing on your private rooftop deck, above your second level, looking at mountains to the northeast and downtown city-light views to the southwest. As you descend the stairs you will come into the second level loft space. This level also has 2 bedrooms and a laundry area. On the 1st level, contemporary finishes set off your primary living space. Then exit through the double sliding doors to your own private patio. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances and is adjacent to a 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 E ROMA Avenue have any available units?
2740 E ROMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2740 E ROMA Avenue have?
Some of 2740 E ROMA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 E ROMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2740 E ROMA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 E ROMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2740 E ROMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2740 E ROMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2740 E ROMA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2740 E ROMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 E ROMA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 E ROMA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2740 E ROMA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2740 E ROMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2740 E ROMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 E ROMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2740 E ROMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
