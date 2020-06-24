All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23
2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23

2737 East Arizona Biltmore Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2737 East Arizona Biltmore Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Biltmore Gates! - Beautiful serene Biltmore Gates rare rental property is now available!
The perfect blend of contemporary and vintage finishes. Polished ivory tile is paired with hardwood floors that resemble the finishes in a chic, French countryside home. The open foyer and family room greet you with high ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and a beautiful mirrored fireplace that adds depth and character to the great room. The lovely eat-in kitchen features high-end, stainless steel appliances, white marble counter tops, and views of the picturesque backyard gazebo with built-in seating. The second master suite can double as an incredible office with built-in bookshelves and a wood-burning fireplace and ensuite bath. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO score and 3 X monthly rent for gross monthly earnings. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to Arizona Dept of Revenue.

(RLNE3060734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 have any available units?
2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 currently offering any rent specials?
2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 pet-friendly?
No, 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 offer parking?
No, 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 does not offer parking.
Does 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 have a pool?
No, 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 does not have a pool.
Does 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 have accessible units?
No, 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23 does not have units with air conditioning.
