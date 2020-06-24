2737 E. Arizona Biltmore Circle Unit 23

Amenities

Gorgeous Biltmore Gates! - Beautiful serene Biltmore Gates rare rental property is now available!

The perfect blend of contemporary and vintage finishes. Polished ivory tile is paired with hardwood floors that resemble the finishes in a chic, French countryside home. The open foyer and family room greet you with high ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and a beautiful mirrored fireplace that adds depth and character to the great room. The lovely eat-in kitchen features high-end, stainless steel appliances, white marble counter tops, and views of the picturesque backyard gazebo with built-in seating. The second master suite can double as an incredible office with built-in bookshelves and a wood-burning fireplace and ensuite bath. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO score and 3 X monthly rent for gross monthly earnings. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to Arizona Dept of Revenue.



