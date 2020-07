Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

This renovated 4 bedroom 2 Baths won't last long. Spacious front yard just ready for a BBQ party.



Tile floors throughout, plenty of storage space and natural light. A spacious floor plan you no doubt will love.



Close to I17 and I10



Call today to schedule a tour or visit us at www.Taylorstmgmt.com.



We look forward to hearing from you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.