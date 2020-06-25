All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2724 E THUNDERHILL Place
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:50 PM

2724 E THUNDERHILL Place

2724 East Thunderhill Place · No Longer Available
Location

2724 East Thunderhill Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
**Applications received and being processed**This is a great find in the heart of Ahwatukee. This single story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom will not last long. This home has neutral paint throughout. The home has been remodeled and has granite countertops tile floors in all the right places. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the patio and swimming in your pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place have any available units?
2724 E THUNDERHILL Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place have?
Some of 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place currently offering any rent specials?
2724 E THUNDERHILL Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place pet-friendly?
No, 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place offer parking?
Yes, 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place offers parking.
Does 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place have a pool?
Yes, 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place has a pool.
Does 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place have accessible units?
No, 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 E THUNDERHILL Place has units with dishwashers.
