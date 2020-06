Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Huge Cul De Sac lot with pool AND guest house. The guest house has shower and double sinks. This 4Br 3Ba home is ready to move in. Kitchen has granite counter tops. This home is an entertainers dream. Large backyard with fenced pool, Ramada, citrus trees, and a swing set. RV gate with large slab. Must see it wont last long. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.