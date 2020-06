Amenities

SOLAR PANEL!!! Reduced your electric bill significant and stay cool inside.Home features four bedrooms and two baths, formal living room, family room joint with kitchen, kitchen island/granite counter top, nice green backyard get together with your family and friends to enjoy the outdoors. Two car garage, very close to community park. House is conveniently located near access to 51 Fwy, 101 Fwy, popular Desert Ridge marketplace, shopping center, Paradise community college and more.