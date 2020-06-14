Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2701 E VILLA RITA Drive
2701 East Villa Rita Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2701 East Villa Rita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fully remodeled home in a great location. This home will be furnished! With high end finishes this home won't last long. Come see for yourself!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive have any available units?
2701 E VILLA RITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive have?
Some of 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 E VILLA RITA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive offer parking?
No, 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive has a pool.
Does 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 E VILLA RITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
