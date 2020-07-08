All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:35 AM

26646 N 42nd St

26646 North 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

26646 North 42nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large open great room floor plan, GORGEOUS wood-like, porcelain tile in throughout; living, dining, kitchen and travel areas. REAL wood flooring in bedrooms. Upgraded STUNNING cabinetry, tile black splash with GRANITE countertops and GE Profile stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Home also boast wood blinds in family room and bedrooms, speaker sound system throughout. Great backyard, covered patio, grassy area and no two-level homes behind with a fenced-in POOL. INCLUDES a 3-CAR Garage in the N Phoenix area. Conveniently located near access to 101 freeway, shops and restaurants at the DESERT RIDGE MARKETPLACE.

DETAILS can be found at:
https://www-blackhawkpmr-com.filesusr.com/html/dd7810_1de1a827e7af9a99db31447c30699d10.html?uid=2316763147

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26646 N 42nd St have any available units?
26646 N 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26646 N 42nd St have?
Some of 26646 N 42nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26646 N 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
26646 N 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26646 N 42nd St pet-friendly?
No, 26646 N 42nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 26646 N 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 26646 N 42nd St offers parking.
Does 26646 N 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26646 N 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26646 N 42nd St have a pool?
Yes, 26646 N 42nd St has a pool.
Does 26646 N 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 26646 N 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 26646 N 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26646 N 42nd St has units with dishwashers.

