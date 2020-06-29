2658 N. 73rd Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom is like new inside! Covered front porch, attached 2-car garage and grass front yard. Open floor-plan with a great room leading to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, backsplash, granite counters, island and pantry. Upstairs you'll find all 3 bedrooms & a large loft. Master suite features a private bathroom with double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Low maintenance backyard with turf grass and pavers. All of this in the popular gated Villages at Westbrook community with parks & community pool! Pets will be considered.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.