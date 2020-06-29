All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM

2658 N. 73rd Dr.

2658 North 73rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2658 North 73rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom is like new inside! Covered front porch, attached 2-car garage and grass front yard. Open floor-plan with a great room leading to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, backsplash, granite counters, island and pantry. Upstairs you'll find all 3 bedrooms & a large loft. Master suite features a private bathroom with double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Low maintenance backyard with turf grass and pavers. All of this in the popular gated Villages at Westbrook community with parks & community pool! Pets will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2658 N. 73rd Dr. have any available units?
2658 N. 73rd Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2658 N. 73rd Dr. have?
Some of 2658 N. 73rd Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2658 N. 73rd Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2658 N. 73rd Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2658 N. 73rd Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2658 N. 73rd Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2658 N. 73rd Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2658 N. 73rd Dr. offers parking.
Does 2658 N. 73rd Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2658 N. 73rd Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2658 N. 73rd Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2658 N. 73rd Dr. has a pool.
Does 2658 N. 73rd Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2658 N. 73rd Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2658 N. 73rd Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2658 N. 73rd Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
