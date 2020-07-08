All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2643 W Gray Wolf Trl
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

2643 W Gray Wolf Trl

2643 West Gray Wolf Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2643 West Gray Wolf Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You are gonna love this home! Only 2 years old, this home has every upgrade; wood-look tile flooring through-out living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, tons of upgraded cabinets, granite counters with glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances, and a huge pantry! Large private Master Bedroom with duel sinks, separate shower/tub and huge closet. 4 other bedrooms plus a den/office. Outside you will enjoy outdoor-comfort living on your spacious sun/shade paver patio. Entire yard is turf, with a built in bbq and low maintenance plants. Enjoy walking/hiking/biking the Sonoran Desert trails located out your own front door! Amazing views and beautiful sunsets await in this luxury rental, call us today! **NO PETS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl have any available units?
2643 W Gray Wolf Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl have?
Some of 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2643 W Gray Wolf Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl offers parking.
Does 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl have a pool?
No, 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl have accessible units?
No, 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2643 W Gray Wolf Trl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College