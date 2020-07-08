2643 W Gray Wolf Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

You are gonna love this home! Only 2 years old, this home has every upgrade; wood-look tile flooring through-out living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, tons of upgraded cabinets, granite counters with glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances, and a huge pantry! Large private Master Bedroom with duel sinks, separate shower/tub and huge closet. 4 other bedrooms plus a den/office. Outside you will enjoy outdoor-comfort living on your spacious sun/shade paver patio. Entire yard is turf, with a built in bbq and low maintenance plants. Enjoy walking/hiking/biking the Sonoran Desert trails located out your own front door! Amazing views and beautiful sunsets await in this luxury rental, call us today! **NO PETS**