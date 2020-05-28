26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LIGHT & OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORING & CARPETING IN THE TWO BEDOOMS. HALF BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS FOR GUESTS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & MAPLE CABINETRY IN THE KITCHEN. ALL OF THE APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. FRONT COMMON AREA IS MAINTAINED BY THE HOA. TENANT AFFORDS THE FEE TO OBTAIN ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITY POOL.THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. LANDLORD WILL ACCEPT ONE DOG UNDER 30LBS. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE - ANY OCCUPANT OVER 18 WHO IS NOT A PRIMARY APPLICANT WILL NEED TO SUBMIT THE BACKGROUND CHECK FORM ALONG WITH $25.00 PROCESSING FEE. PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THE COVER PAGE OF THE APPLICATION BEFORE SUBMITTING.