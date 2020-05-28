26409 North Babbling Brook Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083 Stetson Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIGHT & OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORING & CARPETING IN THE TWO BEDOOMS. HALF BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS FOR GUESTS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & MAPLE CABINETRY IN THE KITCHEN. ALL OF THE APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. FRONT COMMON AREA IS MAINTAINED BY THE HOA. TENANT AFFORDS THE FEE TO OBTAIN ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITY POOL.THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. LANDLORD WILL ACCEPT ONE DOG UNDER 30LBS. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE - ANY OCCUPANT OVER 18 WHO IS NOT A PRIMARY APPLICANT WILL NEED TO SUBMIT THE BACKGROUND CHECK FORM ALONG WITH $25.00 PROCESSING FEE. PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THE COVER PAGE OF THE APPLICATION BEFORE SUBMITTING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive have any available units?
26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive have?
Some of 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive offers parking.
Does 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive has a pool.
Does 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26409 N BABBLING BROOK Drive has units with dishwashers.