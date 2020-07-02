2633 E ACOMA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Open House Sunday October 20; 1-2 pm. A distinctive and unique Classic Stellar home in prestigious Shadow Mountain Preserve. Tenants will enjoy living five doors down from the trailhead of the preserve and stunning views of the valley. Eco-friendly design and construction includes full foamed exterior walls, double pane glass windows, and a ''double attic'' that combine to minimize use of electricity for cooling/heating. Home is wired for audio in most rooms, and wired for surround sound in the family room. Custom lighting throughout the home includes Murano glass pendants and sconces, and highlights various art niches for tasteful and appropriate display.