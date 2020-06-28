All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2625 W Vista Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2625 W Vista Ave
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:45 AM

2625 W Vista Ave

2625 West Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Vista Income Estates
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2625 West Vista Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**ALL of OCT FREE!!**
This gorgeous 3BR 1BA Phoenix home has been completely upgraded throughout! Fantastic curb appeal with fresh exterior paint. RV gate.

Inside you'll find NEW tile throughout, NEW two- tone paint, NEW blinds and ceiling fans, NEW stainless steel kitchen stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher (to be installed prior to move in), washer/dryer hookups in the unit, NEW bathroom fixtures and custom tile surround!

The living room features bright windows,separate dining room and kitchen, each bedroom is spacious with the master offering walk in closet and access to rear yard!

Owner is expanding a 4-plex in the rear of property in the future. Properties will have a gated divide for your privacy.

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 W Vista Ave have any available units?
2625 W Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 W Vista Ave have?
Some of 2625 W Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 W Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2625 W Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 W Vista Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 W Vista Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2625 W Vista Ave offer parking?
No, 2625 W Vista Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2625 W Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2625 W Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 W Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 2625 W Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2625 W Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 2625 W Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 W Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 W Vista Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College