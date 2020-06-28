2625 W Vista Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**ALL of OCT FREE!!**

This gorgeous 3BR 1BA Phoenix home has been completely upgraded throughout! Fantastic curb appeal with fresh exterior paint. RV gate.



Inside you'll find NEW tile throughout, NEW two- tone paint, NEW blinds and ceiling fans, NEW stainless steel kitchen stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher (to be installed prior to move in), washer/dryer hookups in the unit, NEW bathroom fixtures and custom tile surround!



The living room features bright windows,separate dining room and kitchen, each bedroom is spacious with the master offering walk in closet and access to rear yard!



Owner is expanding a 4-plex in the rear of property in the future. Properties will have a gated divide for your privacy.



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures