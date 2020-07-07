2614 East Harvard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Freshly painted walls throughout the home, and ceramic tile in the kitchen and living room area. Updated appliances and cabinets and W/D in the home. The bedrooms have beautiful new carpet and their is a large backyard area and shed for storage. Application is $55 per adult staying in the home and $150 admin fee. This home won't last long so call or text Renters Warehouse - Michael &quot;Mick&quot; Walt 602.793.1308 to view it today!