All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 25823 N. 41st Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
25823 N. 41st Way
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:42 PM

25823 N. 41st Way

25823 North 41st Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25823 North 41st Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47a35d40db ---- Tenant occupied until 8/19 This 3 bedroom 2 bath plus an office / den space is located in a highly desired neighborhood and offers privacy. The home backs to a desert area wash, with view fencing and has zero neighbors to the north. Meticulous low maintenance landscaping. 2 car garage. Front and back covered patio. Tile throughout most of the home, with carpet in the right areas. Shades and blinds throughout. Tons of dimensional shelving. Vaulted ceilings. Custom paint, light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Wired for a security system. All stainless steel appliances included. Washer/Dryer included. Water filtration system. Electric fireplace. Gas water heater. Master bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower/tub and walk in closet. No Pets. Tenant must carry renters insurance Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25823 N. 41st Way have any available units?
25823 N. 41st Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25823 N. 41st Way have?
Some of 25823 N. 41st Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25823 N. 41st Way currently offering any rent specials?
25823 N. 41st Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25823 N. 41st Way pet-friendly?
No, 25823 N. 41st Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 25823 N. 41st Way offer parking?
Yes, 25823 N. 41st Way does offer parking.
Does 25823 N. 41st Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25823 N. 41st Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25823 N. 41st Way have a pool?
No, 25823 N. 41st Way does not have a pool.
Does 25823 N. 41st Way have accessible units?
No, 25823 N. 41st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 25823 N. 41st Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 25823 N. 41st Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College