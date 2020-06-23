25823 N. 41st Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47a35d40db ---- Tenant occupied until 8/19 This 3 bedroom 2 bath plus an office / den space is located in a highly desired neighborhood and offers privacy. The home backs to a desert area wash, with view fencing and has zero neighbors to the north. Meticulous low maintenance landscaping. 2 car garage. Front and back covered patio. Tile throughout most of the home, with carpet in the right areas. Shades and blinds throughout. Tons of dimensional shelving. Vaulted ceilings. Custom paint, light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Wired for a security system. All stainless steel appliances included. Washer/Dryer included. Water filtration system. Electric fireplace. Gas water heater. Master bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower/tub and walk in closet. No Pets. Tenant must carry renters insurance Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.