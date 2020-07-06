---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2255fa808c ---- Owner is a licensed real estate agent in AZ. Be the first to see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in a gated community. This house has an open floor plan down stairs and a beautiful kitchen with a flat top stove and a built in microwave and a dishwasher and granite countertops. There is an attached 2 car garage. You will also have access to the community pool to cool off in the summer! please email us if you have any questions at bmaclay@gmail.com. move in costs: $ 1395 per month plus sales tax $ 1395 deposit $ 150 administrative fee $ 45 per adult application fee No section 8 Community Pool Gated Community
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2538 N 73rd dr have any available units?
2538 N 73rd dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2538 N 73rd dr have?
Some of 2538 N 73rd dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 N 73rd dr currently offering any rent specials?
2538 N 73rd dr is not currently offering any rent specials.