Phoenix, AZ
2538 N 73rd dr
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

2538 N 73rd dr

2538 North 73rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2538 North 73rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2255fa808c ---- Owner is a licensed real estate agent in AZ. Be the first to see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in a gated community. This house has an open floor plan down stairs and a beautiful kitchen with a flat top stove and a built in microwave and a dishwasher and granite countertops. There is an attached 2 car garage. You will also have access to the community pool to cool off in the summer! please email us if you have any questions at bmaclay@gmail.com. move in costs: $ 1395 per month plus sales tax $ 1395 deposit $ 150 administrative fee $ 45 per adult application fee No section 8 Community Pool Gated Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 N 73rd dr have any available units?
2538 N 73rd dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2538 N 73rd dr have?
Some of 2538 N 73rd dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 N 73rd dr currently offering any rent specials?
2538 N 73rd dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 N 73rd dr pet-friendly?
No, 2538 N 73rd dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2538 N 73rd dr offer parking?
Yes, 2538 N 73rd dr offers parking.
Does 2538 N 73rd dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2538 N 73rd dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 N 73rd dr have a pool?
Yes, 2538 N 73rd dr has a pool.
Does 2538 N 73rd dr have accessible units?
No, 2538 N 73rd dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 N 73rd dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2538 N 73rd dr has units with dishwashers.

