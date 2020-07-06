2538 N 73rd dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2255fa808c ---- Owner is a licensed real estate agent in AZ. Be the first to see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in a gated community. This house has an open floor plan down stairs and a beautiful kitchen with a flat top stove and a built in microwave and a dishwasher and granite countertops. There is an attached 2 car garage. You will also have access to the community pool to cool off in the summer! please email us if you have any questions at bmaclay@gmail.com. move in costs: $ 1395 per month plus sales tax $ 1395 deposit $ 150 administrative fee $ 45 per adult application fee No section 8 Community Pool Gated Community