2528 E Coolidge St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Four Bedroom, two bath home located just south of the Biltmore. Recently updated. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Updated flooring throughout the home. New washer / dryer and a water softener are included. This mid-century home is convenient to shopping and transportation. Pets are allowed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. No smoking. Due to the recent downturn you can get into this wonderful home for $1,750 for the first four months and then $1,925 beginning in month five. Qualification criteria: 3x income to rent ratio, 600 minimum credit score, no recent adverse rental history. $55 application fee per adult (18+). $150 one time admin fee. Listed by Renters Warehouse. Please view the video tour before booking an appointment. Some sites do not show the link, so if it is not visible please request it. You can see the video tour at https://youtu.be/2l5gztjDD9E. Go to https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery to book an appointment.