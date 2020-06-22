All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2528 E Coolidge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2528 E Coolidge St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

2528 E Coolidge St

2528 East Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2528 East Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Four Bedroom, two bath home located just south of the Biltmore. Recently updated. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Updated flooring throughout the home. New washer / dryer and a water softener are included. This mid-century home is convenient to shopping and transportation. Pets are allowed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. No smoking. Due to the recent downturn you can get into this wonderful home for $1,750 for the first four months and then $1,925 beginning in month five. Qualification criteria: 3x income to rent ratio, 600 minimum credit score, no recent adverse rental history. $55 application fee per adult (18+). $150 one time admin fee. Listed by Renters Warehouse. Please view the video tour before booking an appointment. Some sites do not show the link, so if it is not visible please request it. You can see the video tour at https://youtu.be/2l5gztjDD9E. Go to https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery to book an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 E Coolidge St have any available units?
2528 E Coolidge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 E Coolidge St have?
Some of 2528 E Coolidge St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 E Coolidge St currently offering any rent specials?
2528 E Coolidge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 E Coolidge St pet-friendly?
No, 2528 E Coolidge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2528 E Coolidge St offer parking?
No, 2528 E Coolidge St does not offer parking.
Does 2528 E Coolidge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 E Coolidge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 E Coolidge St have a pool?
Yes, 2528 E Coolidge St has a pool.
Does 2528 E Coolidge St have accessible units?
No, 2528 E Coolidge St does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 E Coolidge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 E Coolidge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College