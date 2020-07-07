2524 East Montecito Avenue

Amenities

Easy walking distance to Biltmore Fashion Park and drive to everywhere else. In the heart of it all, this &quot;Biltmore Jewel&quot; townhome is an oasis to get away from it all. It has all the amenities you would expect of this luxurious complex with a beautiful heated community swimming pool and spa protected by gated access and security monitoring. This home features Italian marble floors, granite counter tops, high end stainless steel appliances, and exquisite fixtures including a handcrafted front door. The deck is perfect to enjoy the sunset with your friends! Pets will be considered but subject to the owner's approval. The HOA maintains all exterior building and landscaping, security monitoring, pool, trash, and sewer! Owner has retained Renters Warehouse's 24/7 tenant concierge services! Renters Warehouse - Call for information: Michael &quot;Mick&quot; Walt - 602.793.1308