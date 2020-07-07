All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2524 East Montecito Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2524 East Montecito Avenue

2524 East Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2524 East Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Easy walking distance to Biltmore Fashion Park and drive to everywhere else. In the heart of it all, this &amp;quot;Biltmore Jewel&amp;quot; townhome is an oasis to get away from it all. It has all the amenities you would expect of this luxurious complex with a beautiful heated community swimming pool and spa protected by gated access and security monitoring. This home features Italian marble floors, granite counter tops, high end stainless steel appliances, and exquisite fixtures including a handcrafted front door. The deck is perfect to enjoy the sunset with your friends! Pets will be considered but subject to the owner's approval. The HOA maintains all exterior building and landscaping, security monitoring, pool, trash, and sewer! Owner has retained Renters Warehouse's 24/7 tenant concierge services! Renters Warehouse - Call for information: Michael &amp;quot;Mick&amp;quot; Walt - 602.793.1308

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 East Montecito Avenue have any available units?
2524 East Montecito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 East Montecito Avenue have?
Some of 2524 East Montecito Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 East Montecito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2524 East Montecito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 East Montecito Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 East Montecito Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2524 East Montecito Avenue offer parking?
No, 2524 East Montecito Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2524 East Montecito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 East Montecito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 East Montecito Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2524 East Montecito Avenue has a pool.
Does 2524 East Montecito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2524 East Montecito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 East Montecito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 East Montecito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

