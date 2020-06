Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Awesome location in much desired Stetson Hills subdivision. New paint and carpet. Greatroom floorplan with split bedrooms. Spacious bright kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Eat in Kitchen and separate dining room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has separate shower and tub along with dual sink vanity. Master walk-in closet. Enjoy Arizona outdoor weather on the extended covered patio. Beautiful yard backs to natural wash.