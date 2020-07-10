All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

2515 E Karen Drive

2515 East Karen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2515 East Karen Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful North Phoenix home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Nice travertine stone floors throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counters and a large breakfast bar. Sparkling fenced play pool with maintenance included. Home comes with all appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 E Karen Drive have any available units?
2515 E Karen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 E Karen Drive have?
Some of 2515 E Karen Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 E Karen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2515 E Karen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 E Karen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2515 E Karen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2515 E Karen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2515 E Karen Drive offers parking.
Does 2515 E Karen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 E Karen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 E Karen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2515 E Karen Drive has a pool.
Does 2515 E Karen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2515 E Karen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 E Karen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 E Karen Drive has units with dishwashers.

