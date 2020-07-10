2515 E Karen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful North Phoenix home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Nice travertine stone floors throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counters and a large breakfast bar. Sparkling fenced play pool with maintenance included. Home comes with all appliances.