2515 E Karen Drive

Beautiful North Phoenix home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Nice travertine stone floors throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counters and a large breakfast bar. Sparkling fenced play pool with maintenance included. Home comes with all appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
