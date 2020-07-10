All apartments in Phoenix
2514 E Coolidge St
2514 E Coolidge St

2514 East Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

2514 East Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in the Biltmore area - This home has 1380 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, two living areas, tile floors throughout, ceiling fans, two tone neutral color paint, new kitchen cabinets, refrigerator included, gas stove, blinds on all windows, huge laundry with sink, washer and dryer and plenty of room for storage. Security screen door on back door, block fence on 2 sides, The landscaping has some established trees and plants, easy to care for. Walking distance to Camelback High School, restaurants, cafes and bars. Close to all the great Biltmore shopping and hiking! Hurry, this home is priced to go! Refundable Deposits - $1650 Security, $300 Cleaning, $300 Pet. Non Refundable: One Time $250 Administrative Fee payable upon Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 E Coolidge St have any available units?
2514 E Coolidge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 E Coolidge St have?
Some of 2514 E Coolidge St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 E Coolidge St currently offering any rent specials?
2514 E Coolidge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 E Coolidge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 E Coolidge St is pet friendly.
Does 2514 E Coolidge St offer parking?
No, 2514 E Coolidge St does not offer parking.
Does 2514 E Coolidge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 E Coolidge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 E Coolidge St have a pool?
No, 2514 E Coolidge St does not have a pool.
Does 2514 E Coolidge St have accessible units?
No, 2514 E Coolidge St does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 E Coolidge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 E Coolidge St has units with dishwashers.

