2514 E Coolidge St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in the Biltmore area - This home has 1380 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, two living areas, tile floors throughout, ceiling fans, two tone neutral color paint, new kitchen cabinets, refrigerator included, gas stove, blinds on all windows, huge laundry with sink, washer and dryer and plenty of room for storage. Security screen door on back door, block fence on 2 sides, The landscaping has some established trees and plants, easy to care for. Walking distance to Camelback High School, restaurants, cafes and bars. Close to all the great Biltmore shopping and hiking! Hurry, this home is priced to go! Refundable Deposits - $1650 Security, $300 Cleaning, $300 Pet. Non Refundable: One Time $250 Administrative Fee payable upon Move In.