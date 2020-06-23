25115 N 54th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

HOME in Stetson!! This beautiful one level home contains an open floor plan which includes; den/four spacious bedrooms, (one is bunk room), three bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and dining area overlooking a large great room. The master suite includes a private bathroom retreat with a step in shower and double sinks. This amazing new home also includes plenty of extra storage along with a 2-bay garage. Landscaping front and back complete back with pavers and synthetic grass!!