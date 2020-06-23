All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

25115 N 54th Avenue

25115 N 54th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

25115 N 54th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
HOME in Stetson!! This beautiful one level home contains an open floor plan which includes; den/four spacious bedrooms, (one is bunk room), three bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and dining area overlooking a large great room. The master suite includes a private bathroom retreat with a step in shower and double sinks. This amazing new home also includes plenty of extra storage along with a 2-bay garage. Landscaping front and back complete back with pavers and synthetic grass!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25115 N 54th Avenue have any available units?
25115 N 54th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25115 N 54th Avenue have?
Some of 25115 N 54th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25115 N 54th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25115 N 54th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25115 N 54th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25115 N 54th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 25115 N 54th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25115 N 54th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 25115 N 54th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25115 N 54th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25115 N 54th Avenue have a pool?
No, 25115 N 54th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25115 N 54th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25115 N 54th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25115 N 54th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25115 N 54th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
