Phoenix, AZ
2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L

2506 West Dunlap Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2506 West Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
Deposit:$250

Gated Community
Elevator
Pristine swimming pool
Disappearing-edge spa
24-hour Fitness Center
Daily free coffee bar
Movie rentals
Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi

Multiple grilling stations
Storage Available
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Media
Patio/Balcony
Pet Friendly
Online Rent Payment
Online Maintenance Requests

Cable Ready
Dishwasher
Air conditioning
Ceiling fans
Microwave
Gourmet Kitchens
Washer/dryer in each home

Stainless steel appliances
Vaulted ceilings*
Patio/balcony*
Lofts available*
High-speed Internet ready
Hardwood flooring
*In select apartment homes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L have any available units?
2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L have?
Some of 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L currently offering any rent specials?
2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L is pet friendly.
Does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L offer parking?
Yes, 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L offers parking.
Does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L have a pool?
Yes, 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L has a pool.
Does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L have accessible units?
No, 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 W.dunlap Ave Unit: C9L has units with dishwashers.

