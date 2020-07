Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking pool hot tub

Townhome has no common walls, newer appliances, updated carpet, ceiling fans, and blinds. A fantastic location close to I-17 and the 101 freeways. Remodeled and ready for your clients to move right in. The private courtyard is ideal for pets, entertaining, or just relaxing. A secured storage room is located in the carport area. Community pool/spa on-site. This unit will not last long! No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS