2435 West Maya Way

Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Spacious Single home on a large corner lot!!Â Enjoy easy living with this Light and Bright Freshly painted home. Vaulted ceilings and Open floor plan. Semi-Split floor plan andÂ Washer and Dryer included.Â Â Just off the I/17 and close to all the fabulous dining and shopping at Happy Valley Towne Center.NO CATS but Dogs are welcome with Owner approval and Pet Fee. Ready for Move In.Â Â Rent for only $1745 plus Tax. Landscaping Included.Â Full service management.Â Contact Crissy K for more info.Â Crissy@flraz.com

