Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2435 West Maya Way
Last updated October 28 2019 at 5:07 PM

2435 West Maya Way

2435 West Maya Way · No Longer Available
Location

2435 West Maya Way, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Spacious Single home on a large corner lot!!Â  Enjoy easy living with this Light and Bright Freshly painted home. Vaulted ceilings and Open floor plan. Semi-Split floor plan andÂ Washer and Dryer included.Â Â Just off the I/17 and close to all the fabulous dining and shopping at Happy Valley Towne Center.NO CATS but Dogs are welcome with Owner approval and Pet Fee. Ready for Move In.Â  Â Rent for only $1745 plus Tax. Landscaping Included.Â  Full service management.Â Contact Crissy K for more info.Â Crissy@flraz.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 West Maya Way have any available units?
2435 West Maya Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2435 West Maya Way currently offering any rent specials?
2435 West Maya Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 West Maya Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2435 West Maya Way is pet friendly.
Does 2435 West Maya Way offer parking?
No, 2435 West Maya Way does not offer parking.
Does 2435 West Maya Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2435 West Maya Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 West Maya Way have a pool?
No, 2435 West Maya Way does not have a pool.
Does 2435 West Maya Way have accessible units?
No, 2435 West Maya Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 West Maya Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2435 West Maya Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2435 West Maya Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2435 West Maya Way does not have units with air conditioning.
