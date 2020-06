2435 West Maya Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Spacious Single home on a large corner lot!! Enjoy easy living with this Light and Bright Freshly painted home. Vaulted ceilings and Open floor plan. Semi-Split floor plan and Washer and Dryer included.  Just off the I/17 and close to all the fabulous dining and shopping at Happy Valley Towne Center.NO CATS but Dogs are welcome with Owner approval and Pet Fee. Ready for Move In.  Rent for only $1745 plus Tax. Landscaping Included. Full service management. Contact Crissy K for more info. Crissy@flraz.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.