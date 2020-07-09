2433 W HORSETAIL Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

Enormous savings on utilities with OWNED SOLAR on this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in over 4400 SF. Ideally nestled at the end of the a cul-de-sac bordering a common area desert for extended privacy, this property is in the perfect location. Sonoran Foothills is a coveted Gated Community known for its club house, pools, parks and tennis courts. Brand new carpet and paint throughout, make this home clean, crisp and move in ready. The backyard is stunning with a large turf space, low maintenance landscaping, built in BBQ and an expanded paver patio. The interior boasts elegant finishes such as a gourmet kitchen & bar, gas range, butler's pantry, 8' interior doors, high-end custom closet built-ins, & a resort-style master bathroom shower. Lease opportunities like this are RARE!