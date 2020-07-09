All apartments in Phoenix
Location

2433 West Horsetail Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enormous savings on utilities with OWNED SOLAR on this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in over 4400 SF. Ideally nestled at the end of the a cul-de-sac bordering a common area desert for extended privacy, this property is in the perfect location. Sonoran Foothills is a coveted Gated Community known for its club house, pools, parks and tennis courts. Brand new carpet and paint throughout, make this home clean, crisp and move in ready. The backyard is stunning with a large turf space, low maintenance landscaping, built in BBQ and an expanded paver patio. The interior boasts elegant finishes such as a gourmet kitchen & bar, gas range, butler's pantry, 8' interior doors, high-end custom closet built-ins, & a resort-style master bathroom shower. Lease opportunities like this are RARE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail have any available units?
2433 W HORSETAIL Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail have?
Some of 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2433 W HORSETAIL Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail offer parking?
No, 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail has a pool.
Does 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail have accessible units?
No, 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 W HORSETAIL Trail has units with dishwashers.

