Phoenix, AZ
2411 W Hazelwood St Unit 77
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

2411 W Hazelwood St Unit 77

2411 West Hazelwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2411 West Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming soon!!! Three Bedroom condo located near the community pool and on site laundry room. You will love the retro style of the single level plan that is just as clean as a whistle.

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS: OWNER SAID ONLY ONE SMALL PET WILL BE ALLOWED

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: Centrally located near the I-17 and Indian School Roads
FLOORING: Wood Laminate tile combo
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 covered assigned space
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1965
YARD: Gorgeous common area space located right outside the door
Additional Amenities: Community pool, onsite laundry

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Includes water to the home
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth McClure 480-338-0078

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

