2411 W Hazelwood St Unit 77

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming soon!!! Three Bedroom condo located near the community pool and on site laundry room. You will love the retro style of the single level plan that is just as clean as a whistle.



STATUS: Vacant



PLEASE READ THIS: OWNER SAID ONLY ONE SMALL PET WILL BE ALLOWED



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION: Centrally located near the I-17 and Indian School Roads

FLOORING: Wood Laminate tile combo

GARAGE/PARKING: 1 covered assigned space

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher

PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1965

YARD: Gorgeous common area space located right outside the door

Additional Amenities: Community pool, onsite laundry



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Includes water to the home

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth McClure 480-338-0078



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.