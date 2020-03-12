2411 W Hazelwood St Unit 77

Amenities
Coming soon!!! Three Bedroom condo located near the community pool and on site laundry room. You will love the retro style of the single level plan that is just as clean as a whistle.
STATUS: Vacant
PLEASE READ THIS: OWNER SAID ONLY ONE SMALL PET WILL BE ALLOWED
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION: Centrally located near the I-17 and Indian School Roads
FLOORING: Wood Laminate tile combo
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 covered assigned space
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1965
YARD: Gorgeous common area space located right outside the door
Additional Amenities: Community pool, onsite laundry
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Includes water to the home
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth McClure 480-338-0078
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.