Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2408 W. Diana Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2408 W. Diana Ave.
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2408 W. Diana Ave.
2408 West Diana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2408 West Diana Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2408 W. Diana Ave. Available 05/20/19 Rent to OWN! 3 BEDROOM,2 BATH HOUSE $1,310/MONTH AND $5,000 DOWN OR CA$H PRICE $220,000 - WORK IN PROGRESS
(RLNE4882709)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2408 W. Diana Ave. have any available units?
2408 W. Diana Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2408 W. Diana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2408 W. Diana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 W. Diana Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 W. Diana Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2408 W. Diana Ave. offer parking?
No, 2408 W. Diana Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2408 W. Diana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 W. Diana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 W. Diana Ave. have a pool?
No, 2408 W. Diana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2408 W. Diana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2408 W. Diana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 W. Diana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 W. Diana Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 W. Diana Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 W. Diana Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College