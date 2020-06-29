All apartments in Phoenix
2406 West Jake Haven

2406 West Jake Haven · No Longer Available
Location

2406 West Jake Haven, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
This a wonderful 2 story, 3 bedroom, plus den, 2.5 bath home in the desirable gated community of Sonoran Foothills! Located Near Dove Valley Rd and I 17! Large great room with updated hardwood floors. Gourmet style kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar. Plenty of counter space - Updated stone fireplace. The backyard has a view fence overlooking greenbelt, a pergola,& pavers make this the perfect place for entertaining and enjoying the Arizona lifestyle. Spacious master suite with sitting area make this the perfect getaway. Huge master bath separate tub , shower, two vanities, with a toilet ''closet'' for privacy. Laundry room is located upstairs. Community features 2 pools, spa, splash pad, many parks, basketball, volley ball, tennis, hiking and biking trails. No cats, dogs depending on landlord approval.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,437.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 West Jake Haven have any available units?
2406 West Jake Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 West Jake Haven have?
Some of 2406 West Jake Haven's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 West Jake Haven currently offering any rent specials?
2406 West Jake Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 West Jake Haven pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 West Jake Haven is pet friendly.
Does 2406 West Jake Haven offer parking?
No, 2406 West Jake Haven does not offer parking.
Does 2406 West Jake Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 West Jake Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 West Jake Haven have a pool?
Yes, 2406 West Jake Haven has a pool.
Does 2406 West Jake Haven have accessible units?
No, 2406 West Jake Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 West Jake Haven have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 West Jake Haven does not have units with dishwashers.

