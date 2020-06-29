2406 West Jake Haven

Amenities
This a wonderful 2 story, 3 bedroom, plus den, 2.5 bath home in the desirable gated community of Sonoran Foothills! Located Near Dove Valley Rd and I 17! Large great room with updated hardwood floors. Gourmet style kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar. Plenty of counter space - Updated stone fireplace. The backyard has a view fence overlooking greenbelt, a pergola,& pavers make this the perfect place for entertaining and enjoying the Arizona lifestyle. Spacious master suite with sitting area make this the perfect getaway. Huge master bath separate tub , shower, two vanities, with a toilet ''closet'' for privacy. Laundry room is located upstairs. Community features 2 pools, spa, splash pad, many parks, basketball, volley ball, tennis, hiking and biking trails. No cats, dogs depending on landlord approval.
For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,437.50, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
