All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2401 W Darrel Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2401 W Darrel Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2401 W Darrel Rd

2401 West Darrel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2401 West Darrel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
- Subdivision: COPPER CREEK

Home sweet home! Fantastic move in ready home that's JUST been upgraded with plenty of room for everyone! Great floor plan offers a formal dining/living room combo, family room, huge loft and 4 spacious bedrooms. New fixtures/fans, hardware and much, much more. Upgraded eat in kitchen features Stainless steel appliances, new high grade granite counters, honey oak cabinets, walk in pantry and a center chef's island. Upstairs features large loft and spacious bedrooms with plush carpeting. Master bedroom suite showcases huge walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and relaxing spa like bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Generous backyard backs and sides common area and is complete with covered patio, desert landscape, RV More...

Cross Streets: 19 Avenue and Vineyard Directions: South on 19th Ave, Right on Vineyard, Left on 23rd Ave, Right on Darrel Rd.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4679645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 W Darrel Rd have any available units?
2401 W Darrel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 W Darrel Rd have?
Some of 2401 W Darrel Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 W Darrel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2401 W Darrel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 W Darrel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 W Darrel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2401 W Darrel Rd offer parking?
No, 2401 W Darrel Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2401 W Darrel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 W Darrel Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 W Darrel Rd have a pool?
No, 2401 W Darrel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2401 W Darrel Rd have accessible units?
No, 2401 W Darrel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 W Darrel Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 W Darrel Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College