2401 W Darrel Rd

- Subdivision: COPPER CREEK



Home sweet home! Fantastic move in ready home that's JUST been upgraded with plenty of room for everyone! Great floor plan offers a formal dining/living room combo, family room, huge loft and 4 spacious bedrooms. New fixtures/fans, hardware and much, much more. Upgraded eat in kitchen features Stainless steel appliances, new high grade granite counters, honey oak cabinets, walk in pantry and a center chef's island. Upstairs features large loft and spacious bedrooms with plush carpeting. Master bedroom suite showcases huge walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and relaxing spa like bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Generous backyard backs and sides common area and is complete with covered patio, desert landscape, RV More...



Cross Streets: 19 Avenue and Vineyard Directions: South on 19th Ave, Right on Vineyard, Left on 23rd Ave, Right on Darrel Rd.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



