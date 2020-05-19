All apartments in Phoenix
238 W PIUTE Avenue
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:45 PM

238 W PIUTE Avenue

238 West Piute Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

238 West Piute Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Valley View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to your private space in this north central location! Just south of the 101 off 7th Ave, this single level home has been recently updated and is move-in ready! Enter into the spacious great room with cozy fireplace, soaring ceiling and opens to the eating area and kitchen. Private master bedroom with access to the yard and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Plenty of room to roam in the spacious back yard and mature trees for cooling shade. Window coverings plus easy care flooring. Interior laundry room plus 2 car garage. All appliances in place and included including washer and dryer. Convenient to all areas of the Valley!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 W PIUTE Avenue have any available units?
238 W PIUTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 W PIUTE Avenue have?
Some of 238 W PIUTE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 W PIUTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
238 W PIUTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 W PIUTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 238 W PIUTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 238 W PIUTE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 238 W PIUTE Avenue offers parking.
Does 238 W PIUTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 W PIUTE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 W PIUTE Avenue have a pool?
No, 238 W PIUTE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 238 W PIUTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 238 W PIUTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 238 W PIUTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 W PIUTE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

