23447 N 44th Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful spacious 4 BR family home located in Pinnacle Park Crossing And NO HOA!!!! This home Features an open kitchen with warm oak cabinets, custom counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, and a large Island/Bar overlooking the expansive family room! All tile and custom wood flooring throughout the home. Single story with custom paint and vaulted ceilings! Double closets, Dual Sinks and a Garden Tub in the Master Suite. Enjoy the French doors opening to the Spacious Backyard with a Private Pebble Tech pool. 3 Car garage and Lots slab of parking. Great access to freeways, Shopping and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor just around the corner, as well as hiking trails and golfing. This great home won't last long! Small Pets Negotiable, with Pet Fee , Rent Now for $1995 With $100 a month credit for Power ( home has Solar Panels) Full Service Mgmt, Call Crissy K for appts 602-550-5058

Email for more info. Crissy@flraz.com