Phoenix, AZ
23447 N 44th Dr
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

23447 N 44th Dr

23447 North 44th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23447 North 44th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious 4 BR family home located in Pinnacle Park Crossing And NO HOA!!!! This home Features an open kitchen with warm oak cabinets, custom counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, and a large Island/Bar overlooking the expansive family room! All tile and custom wood flooring throughout the home. Single story with custom paint and vaulted ceilings! Double closets, Dual Sinks and a Garden Tub in the Master Suite. Enjoy the French doors opening to the Spacious Backyard with a Private Pebble Tech pool. 3 Car garage and Lots slab of parking. Great access to freeways, Shopping and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor just around the corner, as well as hiking trails and golfing. This great home won't last long! Small Pets Negotiable, with Pet Fee , Rent Now for $1995 With $100 a month credit for Power ( home has Solar Panels) Full Service Mgmt, Call Crissy K for appts 602-550-5058
Email for more info. Crissy@flraz.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23447 N 44th Dr have any available units?
23447 N 44th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23447 N 44th Dr have?
Some of 23447 N 44th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23447 N 44th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23447 N 44th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23447 N 44th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23447 N 44th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23447 N 44th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23447 N 44th Dr offers parking.
Does 23447 N 44th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23447 N 44th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23447 N 44th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 23447 N 44th Dr has a pool.
Does 23447 N 44th Dr have accessible units?
No, 23447 N 44th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23447 N 44th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23447 N 44th Dr has units with dishwashers.
