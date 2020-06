Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice home with spacious floor plan, split master bedroom with large walk in closet, full bath, separate shower and soaking tub. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Side by Side Refrigerator. Fans throughout the home. Easy care landscaping front and back, mature trees. Covered patio. 2" white blinds. Anderson Farms features lots of common area and walking trails. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment