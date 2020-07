Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home boasts wood tile throughout the entire home, granite countertops, white staggered cabinets in the kitchen with a desk area, cozy fireplace, updated master bath with barn doors, shiplapped wall and gorgeous tile work in the shower.Outside contain plenty of space for entertaining, and RV Gate and a workshop that has A/C and running water plumbed to it. Come and see your new home today!