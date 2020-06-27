All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

2330 E SAMANTHA Way

2330 East Samantha Way · No Longer Available
Location

2330 East Samantha Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Mandalay at South Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with a split floor plan located in Mandalay of South Mountain, a private gated community. Large gourmet kitchen with an island, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, eat in area with an exit to the backyard. Large family room with a TV mount, formal dining room, and no carpet in home. Mountain views in both front and back yards. Large private backyard has a cover patio, custom built in grill, pavers, and a beautiful pool with plenty of cool deck area. If you enjoy nature the Mormon Trail at South Mountain Park in just a 2/3 minute walk outside of the community. Close to schools. Come see me today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 E SAMANTHA Way have any available units?
2330 E SAMANTHA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 E SAMANTHA Way have?
Some of 2330 E SAMANTHA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 E SAMANTHA Way currently offering any rent specials?
2330 E SAMANTHA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 E SAMANTHA Way pet-friendly?
No, 2330 E SAMANTHA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2330 E SAMANTHA Way offer parking?
Yes, 2330 E SAMANTHA Way offers parking.
Does 2330 E SAMANTHA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 E SAMANTHA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 E SAMANTHA Way have a pool?
Yes, 2330 E SAMANTHA Way has a pool.
Does 2330 E SAMANTHA Way have accessible units?
No, 2330 E SAMANTHA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 E SAMANTHA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 E SAMANTHA Way has units with dishwashers.
