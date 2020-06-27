2330 E SAMANTHA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with a split floor plan located in Mandalay of South Mountain, a private gated community. Large gourmet kitchen with an island, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, eat in area with an exit to the backyard. Large family room with a TV mount, formal dining room, and no carpet in home. Mountain views in both front and back yards. Large private backyard has a cover patio, custom built in grill, pavers, and a beautiful pool with plenty of cool deck area. If you enjoy nature the Mormon Trail at South Mountain Park in just a 2/3 minute walk outside of the community. Close to schools. Come see me today!!!