Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

2323 N CENTRAL Avenue

2323 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2323 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ashland Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning condo in the heart of the City, this home has been remodeled from top to bottom with the finest materials. Never before rented, this home exudes luxury and will knock your socks off the moment you open the front door. And that moment? You'll be greeted by unbelievable views that spans the length of the great room. You'll also be greeted by a ''flipped'' kitchen/great room concept. A true Chef's Kitchen, it features custom cabinetry throughout, high end Frigidaire appliances, a beautiful gourmet oven/range with overhead hood, tons of storage, and the most beautiful waterfall island ever-with a TON of built-in storage--plus seating! Seriously amazing, you have to see it to believe it! (continued in Supplemental Remarks) Featuring dual master bedrooms plus a den/flex room/office, you'll love the sizes and views from every room. Both Masters feature incredible baths and walk in closets, with the new Master Bath featuring an incredible walk in shower with separate soaking tub, dual vanities, and a view, too.
Speaking of views: A corner unit, the balcony to the North spans 49' and offers access from the kitchen, great room and Master, while the southern balcony is accessible from the flex room and secondary master bedroom. You have views of the entire Valley. Truly spectacular, you really need to see it for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue have any available units?
2323 N CENTRAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue have?
Some of 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2323 N CENTRAL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue offer parking?
No, 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 N CENTRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
