2323 N CENTRAL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning condo in the heart of the City, this home has been remodeled from top to bottom with the finest materials. Never before rented, this home exudes luxury and will knock your socks off the moment you open the front door. And that moment? You'll be greeted by unbelievable views that spans the length of the great room. You'll also be greeted by a ''flipped'' kitchen/great room concept. A true Chef's Kitchen, it features custom cabinetry throughout, high end Frigidaire appliances, a beautiful gourmet oven/range with overhead hood, tons of storage, and the most beautiful waterfall island ever-with a TON of built-in storage--plus seating! Seriously amazing, you have to see it to believe it! (continued in Supplemental Remarks) Featuring dual master bedrooms plus a den/flex room/office, you'll love the sizes and views from every room. Both Masters feature incredible baths and walk in closets, with the new Master Bath featuring an incredible walk in shower with separate soaking tub, dual vanities, and a view, too.

Speaking of views: A corner unit, the balcony to the North spans 49' and offers access from the kitchen, great room and Master, while the southern balcony is accessible from the flex room and secondary master bedroom. You have views of the entire Valley. Truly spectacular, you really need to see it for yourself!