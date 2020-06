Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

Completely furnished rental. Great vacation rental or a place to stay for short term. Near Desert Ridge Marketplace, Mayo Hospital, Scottsdale Golf courses, and the 101 Freeway. Split bedroom floor plan. Heated salt water pool, Gas BBQ, Gas Firepit, outdoor speakers. Not available until Oct 15 2019. Do NOT disturb current tenants. Furnishings will be different from pictures provided. Pricing varies with Dates/Length of stay. Prefer to rent Jan/Feb/March to one tenant.