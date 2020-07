Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Amazing home that features too many upgrades to list them all. Custom Fireplace, Beautiful Kitchen with Large Island, Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile in all the right areas, 3rd bedroom has a murphy bed with wood flooring and wainscoting. Large backyard with grass play area and no neighbors behind. Cul-De-Sac at end of street limits traffic to just a few homes.