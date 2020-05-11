2302 E EDNA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LOCATION in Phoenix! North/South exposure Single level house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus a Den/Office. All bedrooms & Den have new laminate flooring. Other area tiles throughout. Formal dining & living area. Open kitchen with kitchen island and breakfast nook. Extended covered patio. All appliances included. MOVE IN READY!