GREAT LOCATION in Phoenix! North/South exposure Single level house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus a Den/Office. All bedrooms & Den have new laminate flooring. Other area tiles throughout. Formal dining & living area. Open kitchen with kitchen island and breakfast nook. Extended covered patio. All appliances included. MOVE IN READY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 E EDNA Avenue have any available units?
2302 E EDNA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 E EDNA Avenue have?
Some of 2302 E EDNA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 E EDNA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2302 E EDNA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.