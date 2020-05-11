All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

2302 E EDNA Avenue

2302 East Edna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2302 East Edna Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
GREAT LOCATION in Phoenix! North/South exposure Single level house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus a Den/Office. All bedrooms & Den have new laminate flooring. Other area tiles throughout. Formal dining & living area. Open kitchen with kitchen island and breakfast nook. Extended covered patio. All appliances included. MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 E EDNA Avenue have any available units?
2302 E EDNA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 E EDNA Avenue have?
Some of 2302 E EDNA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 E EDNA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2302 E EDNA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 E EDNA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2302 E EDNA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2302 E EDNA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2302 E EDNA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2302 E EDNA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 E EDNA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 E EDNA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2302 E EDNA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2302 E EDNA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2302 E EDNA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 E EDNA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 E EDNA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
