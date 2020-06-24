229 E Danbury Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Spacious 3B/2B home in northwest Phoenix in a private gated community with north/south exposure. Laminate and tile throughout the home for easy cleaning! Unique, low maintenance backyard with turf, vibrant landscaping, and a private jacuzzi. Eat-in kitchen, dining area with natural light, 2 full bathrooms with tub shower combo in each. Other features include a beautiful fireplace in the great room, plantation shutters on all the windows, and ceiling fans throughout. This house will not disappoint! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact Leasing Agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!