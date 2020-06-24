All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

229 E Danbury Rd

229 East Danbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

229 East Danbury Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious 3B/2B home in northwest Phoenix in a private gated community with north/south exposure. Laminate and tile throughout the home for easy cleaning! Unique, low maintenance backyard with turf, vibrant landscaping, and a private jacuzzi. Eat-in kitchen, dining area with natural light, 2 full bathrooms with tub shower combo in each. Other features include a beautiful fireplace in the great room, plantation shutters on all the windows, and ceiling fans throughout. This house will not disappoint! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact Leasing Agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 E Danbury Rd have any available units?
229 E Danbury Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 E Danbury Rd have?
Some of 229 E Danbury Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 E Danbury Rd currently offering any rent specials?
229 E Danbury Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 E Danbury Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 E Danbury Rd is pet friendly.
Does 229 E Danbury Rd offer parking?
Yes, 229 E Danbury Rd offers parking.
Does 229 E Danbury Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 E Danbury Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 E Danbury Rd have a pool?
No, 229 E Danbury Rd does not have a pool.
Does 229 E Danbury Rd have accessible units?
No, 229 E Danbury Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 229 E Danbury Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 E Danbury Rd has units with dishwashers.
