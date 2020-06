2244 W SPUR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

PRESTIGIOUS COMMUNITY OF VALLEY VISTA , THIS STUNNING HOME FEATURES 5 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS , 22 FOOT VAULTED CEILINGS , SOME WOOD FLOORS, 3-INCH WOOD BLINDS,CEILING FANS THRU-OUT CUSTOM LIGHTING ,LOTS OF WINDOW FOR THE LIGHT AND BRIGHT FEELING LARGE /CHEF DREAMS KITCHEN FEATURES BREAKFAST ISLAND W/GRANITE COUNTER,GAS COOKING ,EXTENDED CABS, MASTER AND 2ND BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS UPSTAIRS. LARGE MASTER SUITE HAS FRENCH DOOR EXIT , AND FULL BATH & WALK-IN-CLOSET . ADDED FEATURE DIGITAL NEST THERMOSTATS PAINTED LIVING ROOM WALL,KITCHEN & BATHROOMS CABINETS IN 03/2017. ENTERTAINING BACKYARD HAS 3 SHADY TREES, BUILT-IN BBQ GRILL WITH MINI-FRIDGE AND BAR/AREA WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP.