Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

LOCATION! Beautiful remodeled 1 bed 1 bath unit with BRAND NEW appliances, floors, lighting fixtures, paint, you name it! This specific apartment has a designated covered parking space and a private back yard. The 4plex is currently going under further renovation to add a community laundry room and additional storage rooms for rent. This won't last long so come see it for yourself! We will also have a 2 bed / 1 bath available!