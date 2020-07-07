All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive

2215 East Heatherbrae Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2215 East Heatherbrae Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home is a must see! In the public spaces, there are hard wood and tumble travertine floors and new carpet is in the bedrooms. Also, the home has recently been completely painted inside and out. The inside has been painted a soft gray with neutral color carpet. The property has a gourmet kitchen (slab granite, Viking stove, Viking oven,Alder cabinets), updated master bath, professional landscaping...the list goes on & on! Just minutes from the Biltmore Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Wholefoods, & the airport! This is city living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have any available units?
2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have?
Some of 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive offers parking.
Does 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have a pool?
No, 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive has units with dishwashers.

