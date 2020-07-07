2215 E HEATHERBRAE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is a must see! In the public spaces, there are hard wood and tumble travertine floors and new carpet is in the bedrooms. Also, the home has recently been completely painted inside and out. The inside has been painted a soft gray with neutral color carpet. The property has a gourmet kitchen (slab granite, Viking stove, Viking oven,Alder cabinets), updated master bath, professional landscaping...the list goes on & on! Just minutes from the Biltmore Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Wholefoods, & the airport! This is city living at it's best!